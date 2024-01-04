LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.92. 1,881,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,252. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.16. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

