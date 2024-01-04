LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 96,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.3% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFEM. Kaye Capital Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 161,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 46,482 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 175,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,888,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 176,169 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 500,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.52. 489,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,952. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

