LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Sells 76 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 0.3% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,840. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $147.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.15.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

