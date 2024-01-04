Liquity (LQTY) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $123.12 million and $49.41 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00002941 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,796,837 tokens. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to take out interest-free loans using Ether as collateral. The loans are paid out in a USD-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and borrowers must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol. LUSD can be redeemed at any time against the underlying collateral. LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity, capturing fee revenue and incentivizing early adopters and frontends, with a total supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on LQTY, see LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

