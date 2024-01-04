Litecoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $428.00 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $65.49 or 0.00150093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.85 billion and approximately $428.00 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009261 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,057,582 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.