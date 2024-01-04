loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 163,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 825,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

loanDepot Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $265.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.75 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at loanDepot

In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 59,352 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $196,455.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,076,103 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,900.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 59,352 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $196,455.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,076,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,900.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell bought 20,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,609 shares in the company, valued at $719,790.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 45,207 shares of company stock worth $75,723 and sold 104,691 shares worth $280,788. Company insiders own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 281.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,913,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in loanDepot by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 232.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 518,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 362,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 39.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

