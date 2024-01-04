Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Truist Financial

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.81% from the company’s current price.

LPX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

NYSE LPX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $67.32. 72,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,723. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.81.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,873 shares of company stock worth $581,966 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4,391.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 848,748 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,639,000 after buying an additional 829,852 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $37,576,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 434.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 695,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,462,000 after purchasing an additional 565,650 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $29,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

