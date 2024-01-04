Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.12

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.12 and traded as high as C$10.98. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$10.81, with a volume of 990,339 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$8.40 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.59.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of C$1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 1.0357488 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

