Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) President Kristin Sverchek Sells 5,669 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $80,273.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 639,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $85,035.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.99. 11,525,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,378,746. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.91. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $331,562,000 after buying an additional 1,135,036 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 124,019 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,619,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $59,229,000 after buying an additional 300,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

