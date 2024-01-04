Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 2,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.49.
Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter.
Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, and personal loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans.
