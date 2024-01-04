Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.0% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.4% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 22.8% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 262.3% in the third quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 32,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $421.92. 773,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,529. The firm has a market cap of $395.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.80. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $428.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

