McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,800 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd's holdings in McDonald's were worth $32,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded down $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $292.74. 1,835,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,259. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald's had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald's's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

