Medifast (NYSE:MED) Shares Down 3.6%

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.25 and last traded at $66.28. 85,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 255,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MED. StockNews.com lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens began coverage on Medifast in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $708.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.56.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.10. Medifast had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $235.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medifast news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $414,632.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,968.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,725,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

