Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.69 and last traded at $24.69. 6,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 3,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

