Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $81.45 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $81.45 million and $711,769.97 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $3.66 or 0.00008392 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,817,903 coins and its circulating supply is 22,276,003 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,811,470 with 22,273,433 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

