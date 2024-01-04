MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on January 31st

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0115 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance
Shares of CMU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,720. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $3.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,448 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $31,135.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,329,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,920,813.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
