MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on January 31st

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0115 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of CMU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,720. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,448 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $31,135.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,329,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,920,813.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 531,223 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 336,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 78,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 33.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 198,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 49,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

