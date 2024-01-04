MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $668.00 and last traded at $663.56. Approximately 459,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,478,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $631.06.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $534.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.94. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 489.19 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total transaction of $5,071,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares in the company, valued at $232,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total value of $250,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $226,898.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total value of $5,071,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,293.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,900 shares of company stock worth $13,447,834. Company insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.0% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.1% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

