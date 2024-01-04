Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.48

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as low as C$0.38. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 11,500 shares.

Midland Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Midland Exploration (CVE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.18 million during the quarter.

About Midland Exploration

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds interest in the Abitibi, Appalachians, James Bay, Grenville, and Nunavik region projects.

