Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,444 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $15,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after acquiring an additional 617,369 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,360. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

