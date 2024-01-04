Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 15,000 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,166 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.89% of InMode worth $22,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in InMode by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,513 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $203,315,000 after buying an additional 3,762,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after buying an additional 598,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 840,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in InMode by 199.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,736,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $64,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of InMode by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,065,420 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,051,000 after acquiring an additional 58,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.07. 331,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,708. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.22. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on InMode from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

