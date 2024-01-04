Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.3% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $61,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SMH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.72. 4,565,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,569,193. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.46 and a 200 day moving average of $154.28. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $101.34 and a 12-month high of $176.75.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

