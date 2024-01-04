Mina (MINA) Price Tops $1.32 on Major Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00002986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $180.84 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,111,073,933 coins and its circulating supply is 1,028,707,367 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,110,999,052.8400393 with 1,028,525,308.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.34436823 USD and is down -12.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $306,679,662.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.