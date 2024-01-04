Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 29,948 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,948 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $78,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.73. The stock had a trading volume of 520,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,776. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.70 and its 200 day moving average is $161.40. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.