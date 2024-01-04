Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 11,990.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 406,835 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $24,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 301,721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,591,757,000 after acquiring an additional 364,850,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,575,000 after buying an additional 4,089,978 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after buying an additional 14,674,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after buying an additional 3,199,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401,198 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.08. 2,852,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858,060. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.54. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $53.27 and a twelve month high of $64.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

