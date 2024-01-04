Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 11,727 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $55,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisory boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 71,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 110,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $206.74. 468,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,197. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.16 and a 200 day moving average of $196.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

