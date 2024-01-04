Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 690,600 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 3,577.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,600 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 2.85% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $16,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.97. 78,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,208. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $25.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

