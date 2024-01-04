Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 83,386 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,386 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April accounts for about 1.3% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 17.22% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $42,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAPR. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter valued at $373,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter valued at $628,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 1,024.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAPR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.43. 52,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,990. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $260.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

