Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Equinix by 103,384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $797.98. The stock had a trading volume of 163,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,419. The firm has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $650.61 and a 12 month high of $824.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $787.40 and its 200 day moving average is $772.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Equinix

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total value of $776,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,886,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total value of $776,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,886,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.33.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

