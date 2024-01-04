Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 66,186 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,305,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,186 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 1.5% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $47,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 47.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,717,000 after buying an additional 402,451 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 198,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 362,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.54. 1,561,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,472. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

