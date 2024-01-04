Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOV stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.90. 80,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,775. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.03. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $137.63 and a 12-month high of $169.37.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

