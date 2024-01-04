Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 13,358 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,358 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VIG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.75. 1,143,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,910. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.76 and its 200 day moving average is $161.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.