Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 150,031 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 64.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,031 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $11,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,338. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.21. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $158.87. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

