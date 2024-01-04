Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 21,293 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,293 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,727,000 after buying an additional 775,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,906,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $73.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,369. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.98.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

