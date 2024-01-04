Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 22,436 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,436 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,046. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $83.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.32. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

