Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 24,385 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,385 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM remained flat at $73.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 263,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,552. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $76.07. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.03.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.