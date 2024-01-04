Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 36,620 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,620 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.29. 3,252,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,416. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.61.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

