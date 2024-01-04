Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 58,080 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,745,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,080 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April accounts for approximately 1.6% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 8.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $53,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 168.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 937,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 588,242 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 72.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 752,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after acquiring an additional 316,390 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 655,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 68,997 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 682.1% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 460,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 401,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $12,369,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:PAPR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 384,124 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $693.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

