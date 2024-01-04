Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 7,049 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 536,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,811. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

