Monero (XMR) Hits Market Cap of $3.01 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.01 billion and approximately $149.69 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $163.83 or 0.00369251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,367.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00150569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.05 or 0.00538799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00046562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00192744 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,380,063 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

