Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Lifted by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 9.4% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.92% of Moody’s worth $535,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $376.03. The company had a trading volume of 328,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $275.67 and a 1-year high of $396.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.83.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,485,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

