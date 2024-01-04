Multibit (MUBI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.78 Million

Multibit (MUBI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Multibit has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Multibit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges. Multibit has a market capitalization of $183.26 million and $18.78 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Multibit

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge. Multibit’s official website is multibit.exchange.

Multibit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.20685171 USD and is down -9.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $24,516,664.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multibit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multibit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

