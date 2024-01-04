Nano 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.79 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002580 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $149.78 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,570.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00150008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.85 or 0.00541294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009267 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00369648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00046011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.52 or 0.00187103 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000587 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

