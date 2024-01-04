Nano Reaches Market Capitalization of $153.19 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Nano has a market cap of $153.19 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,372.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00150064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.98 or 0.00538586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009137 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.88 or 0.00367069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00046290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.26 or 0.00192147 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000596 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

