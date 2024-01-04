National Grid (LON:NG) Shares Up 0%

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,064 ($13.55) and last traded at GBX 1,058 ($13.47). 1,511,896 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,057.50 ($13.47).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.92) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays started coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,300 ($16.55) price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,155 ($14.71).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,026.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,007.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,539.86, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.40 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,260.87%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

