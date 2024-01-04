Navcoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $26,454.79 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00120308 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00038613 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00023142 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004290 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002276 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

