NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58.20 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.75). 8,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 13,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.76).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 60.20. The company has a market capitalization of £13.91 million, a P/E ratio of -453.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

NetScientific plc (AIM: NSCI) is a deep tech and life sciences VC investment group with an international portfolio of innovative companies.

NetScientific identifies, invests in, and builds high growth companies in the UK and internationally. The company adds value through the proactive management of its portfolio, progressing to key value inflection points, and delivering investment returns through partial or full liquidity events.

NetScientific differentiates itself by employing a capital-light investment approach, making judicial use of its balance sheet and syndicating investments through its wholly owned VC subsidiary, EMV Capital.

