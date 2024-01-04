New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 4,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,451. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 0.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

