New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 4,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,451. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 0.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $83.73.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on EDU
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than New Oriental Education & Technology Group
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- What is an IRA account? All about IRAs
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.