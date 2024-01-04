Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance
Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.83. 379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82.
Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile
