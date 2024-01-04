Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Trading Down 3.4%

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.42 and last traded at $44.81. Approximately 1,515,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,541,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Get Nextracker alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NXT

Nextracker Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.24 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. Research analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.