NFT (NFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00018599 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,621.95 or 0.99938412 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011604 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010659 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00216098 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.